Miguel And His Wife Are Back Together

After spending some time apart, Miguel and his wife, Nazanin Mandi are back together again.

On the day after Valentine's Day, the "Adorn" singer made the announcement that he and Nazanin reunited in a touching Instagram post. Miguel included a carousel of various photos of the couple having a great time together while out on the town. The couple can be seen embracing each other like they always had in the past. The caption didn't give too many intimate details. He simply provided a vague reason for how they repaired their relationship.

"Love heals . Proud of us ❤️‍🔥 -Pimentel’s 🔪🖤," Miguel wrote.

His wife also made her own post and dedicated it to their renewed romance. She included similar photos of them, however, her carousel featured more photos of them kissing each other.

"Heal the root so the tree is stable," Nazanin wrote in her caption. "I’m so proud of us ♾ The Pimentel’s xoxo."

The couple had been together for about 17 years way before the singer's music career blew up but were married just three years ago. Back in August, they both announced their plans to break up. While their fans were saddened by the news, the couple were apparently happy living their separate lives. But they wouldn't stay apart for long. Miguel and Nazanin had been seen out with one another just weeks after their split. By December, there were more reports that Miguel and Nazanin were seeing each other again. Now it appears that the couple are officially back together.

Prior to the announcement, Miguel had been relatively quiet on social media. He returned to the 'Gram over the weekend to push his new song with Diplo called "Don't Forget My Love." Hopefully, his rekindled relationship will inspire him to release more new music this year.

If Miguel and Nazanin have taught us anything, it's that love always wins. Congratulations to the Pimentel's!