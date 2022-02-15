Vanderbilt Student To Make His 'Jeopardy!' Debut: How To Watch

Vanderbilt University will be well represented during the Jeopardy! National College Championship, thanks to student Sam Blum.

Blum, a senior majoring in Engineering Science, will represent both his Aventura, Florida, hometown and his college town of Nashville during the longtime fan-favorite quiz show tournament, FOX 17 reports. He is one of 36 college students competing in the championship for the $250,000 grand prize.

While the championship began February 8, Blum's debut wasn't scheduled until Wednesday (February 16) for the last quarterfinal round, according to Vanderbilt University. The semifinals will be held February 17 and 18 before the two-game final on February 22.