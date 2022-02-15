Vanderbilt Student To Make His 'Jeopardy!' Debut: How To Watch

By Sarah Tate

February 15, 2022

Vanderbilt University will be well represented during the Jeopardy! National College Championship, thanks to student Sam Blum.

Blum, a senior majoring in Engineering Science, will represent both his Aventura, Florida, hometown and his college town of Nashville during the longtime fan-favorite quiz show tournament, FOX 17 reports. He is one of 36 college students competing in the championship for the $250,000 grand prize.

While the championship began February 8, Blum's debut wasn't scheduled until Wednesday (February 16) for the last quarterfinal round, according to Vanderbilt University. The semifinals will be held February 17 and 18 before the two-game final on February 22.

Blum isn't the first person to represent Vanderbilt on the Jeopardy! stage, even in the last year. In December, Gautam Hans, an associate clinical professor of law, made his appearance during the show's first-ever Professors Tournament. Hans ultimately did not win the tournament. Instead, Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate school, was crowed the first winner of the Professors Tournament.

The Jeopardy! National College Championship continues February 15, and will air at 7 p.m. on ABC Tuesday through Friday. The $250,000 grand prize will go to the overall winner while the second and third place finishers will get $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.

