Ariana Grande Gives Fans Rare Glimpse Into Her Life As A Newlywed

Grande and Dalton wed five months after announcing their engagement back in December 2020. They said their vows surrounded by just 20 of their closest family and friends, however, they originally had plans to host a "big" wedding. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they decided they didn't want to wait to start their lives together as husband and wife.

"She realized that she would rather have a smaller, more intimate wedding now," an insider told People at the time. "She's very happy they were able to pull it off quietly."

Grande's rep confirmed she was married shortly after the ceremony, telling People: "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Grande and Gomez began dating amid the early months of the global pandemic, making their first appearance as a couple in the 'Stuck with U' music video. A little more than a year later, Gomez popped the question with a massive diamond engagement ring and, on their wedding day, presented Grande with a handmade wedding ring.