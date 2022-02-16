Beale Street Music Festival 2022 Lineup Announced: See Who's Performing

While COVID-19 regulations and restrictions have not been announced, a statement on the festival's website said protocols will follow advice from the health department.

"COVID protocols for BSMF will be based on the safety procedures required by the Health Department at the time of the vent, as well as safety protocols required by the performing artists," the site reads. "We hop the virus will be well under control by the time our event takes place."

The 2022 Beale Street Music Festival will temporarily move from its normal spot by the river to the Liberty Park in Midtown, formerly the Fairgrounds. Tickets from the 2020 festival that were deferred and not refunded are considered valid for the 2022 festival.

For more information on the festival or to purchase tickets, check out the festival website here.