Beale Street Music Festival 2022 Lineup Announced: See Who's Performing
By Sarah Tate
February 16, 2022
Beale Street is back!
After a two year absence, the three-day Beale Street Music Festival is set to make its return in Memphis this spring with "the biggest roster of the best touring artists in the festival's history," according to festival organizers. Both the 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled by the pandemic.
On Wednesday (February 16), organizers took to social media to reveal the full star-studded lineup for the April 29-May 1 festival, with headliners like Foo Fighters, Van Morrison, Weezer and Lil Wayne. According to WREG, this will be Van Morrison's first appearance in Memphis since 1996.
Other performers set to take the stage include The Smashing Pumpkins, Death Cab For Cutie, DaBaby, Three 6 Mafia, Stone Temple Pilots, Sarah McLachlan, Lindsey Buckingham, Modest Mouse, Waka Flocka Flame, Counting Crows, Spoon and many more.
Check out the lineup announcement below.
While COVID-19 regulations and restrictions have not been announced, a statement on the festival's website said protocols will follow advice from the health department.
"COVID protocols for BSMF will be based on the safety procedures required by the Health Department at the time of the vent, as well as safety protocols required by the performing artists," the site reads. "We hop the virus will be well under control by the time our event takes place."
The 2022 Beale Street Music Festival will temporarily move from its normal spot by the river to the Liberty Park in Midtown, formerly the Fairgrounds. Tickets from the 2020 festival that were deferred and not refunded are considered valid for the 2022 festival.
For more information on the festival or to purchase tickets, check out the festival website here.