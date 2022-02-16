Denver Restaurant Among The Best New Places To Eat In 2022
By Zuri Anderson
February 16, 2022
New restaurants are opening up every year in the United States, attracting both local eaters and tourists from across the country. Some are food carts and bakeries, while others are fancy sit-downs and unconventional spots.
LoveFood found the best eateries in every state that opened, or plan to open, in 2022. When it comes to Colorado, writers say this spot is creating some serious buzz:
This French restaurant opened in February, and it's already getting great reviews on Google and Yelp. Chez Maggy offers brunch, lunch, and dinner along with an enticing drink menu. Standout dishes include escargot, bison bourguignon, steak frites, and other lavish meals.
Here's what writers had to say about the Denver restaurant:
"The Mile High City has great restaurants in spades – from sleek spots plating up New American food to trendy burger joints – and new French brasserie Chez Maggy is one of the most exciting new places on the scene. Michelin-starred chef Ludo Lefebvre is the brains behind the restaurant, whose menu is centred on French fare made with local Colorado ingredients... it'll be located in new hotel Thompson Denver."
Speaking of location, you can find Chez Maggy at 1616 Market St. in Denver.
