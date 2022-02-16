Denver Restaurant Among The Best New Places To Eat In 2022

New restaurants are opening up every year in the United States, attracting both local eaters and tourists from across the country. Some are food carts and bakeries, while others are fancy sit-downs and unconventional spots.

LoveFood found the best eateries in every state that opened, or plan to open, in 2022. When it comes to Colorado, writers say this spot is creating some serious buzz:

Chez Maggy!

This French restaurant opened in February, and it's already getting great reviews on Google and Yelp. Chez Maggy offers brunch, lunch, and dinner along with an enticing drink menu. Standout dishes include escargot, bison bourguignon, steak frites, and other lavish meals.