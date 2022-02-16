If you've never tried Nashville hot chicken, this is your chance!

Hattie B's, the iconic Nashville hot chicken restaurant is opening its first Texas location this month. The spot will be located at 3000 Main St. in Deep Ellum in Dallas. Opening day is set for Wednesday, February 23.

The Nashville-based hot chicken joint is also planning to open a Houston location in 2023, according to Culture Map Dallas. In addition to the four Nashville locations, Hattie B's has also taken over the chicken market in Atlanta, Memphis, Las Vegas and Birmingham, Alabama.

Hattie B's is known for its hot chicken, whether it's bone-in, tenders or on a sandwich. They offer different levels of heat for your chicken — Shut The Cluck Up, Damn Hot, Hot, Medium, Mild and Southern (for you anti-heat chicken lovers out there). Not only will the Dallas location feature Hattie B's delicious menu, but it'll also two new exclusives, according to Culture Map Dallas:

Alcohol! Frozen and tap cocktails will be available for purchase at the Dallas Hattie B's location. There will also be a rotating wine list. On-tap cocktails include a Bourbon-laced John Daly, Shack Water (Hattie B's version of Ranch Water) and Topo Chico (a hot chicken-and-dill-pickle infused hot Bloody Mary)

Frozen and tap cocktails will be available for purchase at the Dallas Hattie B's location. There will also be a rotating wine list. On-tap cocktails include a Bourbon-laced John Daly, Shack Water (Hattie B's version of Ranch Water) and Topo Chico (a hot chicken-and-dill-pickle infused hot Bloody Mary) Fried dill pickles! These fried pickles will be topped with Hattie B's signature spices. Try it with the Nashville Comeback Sauce, executive chef Brian Morris says.

The Dallas location will be open for lunch and dinner every day. On Sundays, hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.