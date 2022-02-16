Megan Thee Stallion Teases Her Next Collaboration
By Tony M. Centeno
February 16, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion has an update for all the hotties who have been craving new music from her.
On Monday, February 14, E! News posted their candid conversation with the "Savage" rapper shortly after her Doritos commercial aired during Super Bowl LVI. During their brief chat, Meg was asked about what kind of new music she's got coming up. Without giving too much away, she responded by describing how she feels about her upcoming collaboration.
“Y’all know I like to keep the Hotties surprised," Megan explained. "But definitely we’re getting new music and I don’t think y’all will expect this from me. It’s different. The next thing y’all will hear from me is with somebody you might know, somebody you might have guessed before. The next thing is going to be fire.”
Did we hear that right? Megan Thee Stallion just gave us an exclusive! #NYFW #FashionWeekAtE pic.twitter.com/7fkVCUM74i— E! News (@enews) February 14, 2022
Megan's collaborations have definitely been different lately. Last year, she collaborated with Ozuna and Lisa of Blackpink for DJ Snake's "SG." She also collaborated with Maluma and Rock Mafia for "Crazy Family" from The Addams Family 2 soundtrack. In 2022, Tina Snow reached back into her freaky bag by joining forces with Shenseea for the Jamaican artist's new single "Lick." So when she says her next next collaboration will be different, we believe her!
Along with her unique joint efforts, Megan also dropped her project Something For Thee Hotties: From The Vault via 300 Entertainment last year. she dropped the compilation album, contains a slew of freestyles and her hit single "Thot Sh*t," as a way to say thank you to her fans. Earlier this month, Meg, who just celebrated her 27th birthday by launching her new Pete and Thomas Foundation, released her new single "Flamin' Hottie." If that song is an example of how fire her new music is, then all the hotties should be excited to hear her next collaboration.