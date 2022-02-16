Megan Thee Stallion Teases Her Next Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion has an update for all the hotties who have been craving new music from her.

On Monday, February 14, E! News posted their candid conversation with the "Savage" rapper shortly after her Doritos commercial aired during Super Bowl LVI. During their brief chat, Meg was asked about what kind of new music she's got coming up. Without giving too much away, she responded by describing how she feels about her upcoming collaboration.

“Y’all know I like to keep the Hotties surprised," Megan explained. "But definitely we’re getting new music and I don’t think y’all will expect this from me. It’s different. The next thing y’all will hear from me is with somebody you might know, somebody you might have guessed before. The next thing is going to be fire.”