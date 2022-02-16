Missouri Rideshare Driver Attacked By Carjacker, Loses Part Of Ear

By Hannah DeRuyter

February 16, 2022

Guy Trying To Steal A Driver
Photo: Getty Images

A Lyft driver was attacked, lost a portion of his ear, and was carjacked over the weekend in St. Louis.

According to FOX 2, a 32-year-old Lyft driver was attacked in Midtown around 6 p.m. on Sunday (February 13).

The Lyft driver was conducting a ride when his 39-year-old female passenger pulled out a gun and demanded that he pull over near eastbound I-64 and Market Street.

Police say the woman took the driver's cell phone, threw it out the window and tried to take his keys. The two began to get into a physical altercation and the woman bit the Lyft driver's ear.

The woman bit the man so hard he lost a portion of his ear.

After the woman bit the man's ear, she pushed him out of the car, jumped into the driver's seat and drove off with his vehicle.

Not long after the gruesome incident occurred, the stolen vehicle was involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-44, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

This was not the only carjacking that took place over the weekend in the city.

A Lyft spokesperson released the following statement after the separate carjackings took place:

"Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incidents described are deeply concerning. We've been in touch with the drivers to offer our support and have permanently removed the rider accounts from the Lyft community. We are working with law enforcement to help keep drivers safe while also exploring ways to expand the use of certain safety features and alerts to help prevent these kinds of incidents moving forward."
