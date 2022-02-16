Phoenix Woman Goes Viral For Resemblance Of 'Encanto' Character

By Ginny Reese

February 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Phoenix woman has gone viral for looking just like a character in Disney's new movie Encanto, reported AZ Family.

Maribel Martinez, 23, dressed up as Luisa and posted the video to TikTok. She has since racked up over 20 million views on her videos.

One of her videos shows her singing and dancing along with the song Surface Pressure from the movie. The uncanny resemblance has led to thousands of comments and millions of "likes."

Martinez is gaining a lot of support from the TikTok community. One commenter said, "You look EXACTLY I'm saying EXACTLY like Luisa." Another user commented, "My 2 year old daughter just said “aww Luisa is super strong”. I told her this is the real Luisa."

Watch Maribel cosplay as Luisa below:

She posted a video later on in which she says, "I've never seen a cartoon character look like me!." She talks about how she took on family responsibilities at a young age, helping to relieve the stress from her mom. Not only does she physically resemble the character from the movie, she is also strong and courageous just like Luisa.

Click here to check out more of Maribel's cosplay videos.

