Phoenix Woman Goes Viral For Resemblance Of 'Encanto' Character

A Phoenix woman has gone viral for looking just like a character in Disney's new movie Encanto, reported AZ Family.

Maribel Martinez, 23, dressed up as Luisa and posted the video to TikTok. She has since racked up over 20 million views on her videos.

One of her videos shows her singing and dancing along with the song Surface Pressure from the movie. The uncanny resemblance has led to thousands of comments and millions of "likes."

Martinez is gaining a lot of support from the TikTok community. One commenter said, "You look EXACTLY I'm saying EXACTLY like Luisa." Another user commented, "My 2 year old daughter just said “aww Luisa is super strong”. I told her this is the real Luisa."

Watch Maribel cosplay as Luisa below: