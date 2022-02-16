Video Shows Moment Van Jefferson Learned Wife Was In Labor At Super Bowl
By Jason Hall
February 16, 2022
Newly released video shows the exact moment in which Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson found out that his wife, Samaria, had gone into labor during Super Bowl LVI.
The NFL shared a video of Jefferson asking his other two children for a hug during the Rams' on-field celebration after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, before being told "your wife's giving birth right now."
The clip then shows Jefferson telling his children "mommy's finna have a baby, we've gotta go."
"Yeah, mommy's finna have your brother so we gotta get to the hospital," Jefferson told his excited kids. "You ready? We gotta go quick."
Jefferson later announced the birth of his son on Instagram Live shortly after winning his first Super Bowl.
"It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today. My wife, my son and the Super Bowl," Jefferson said on Instagram Live.
A Super Bowl ring and a new baby for Van Jefferson. February 13, 2022 - what a day for the Rams receiver! (Van_j12/IG) pic.twitter.com/X0cHrSfpIq— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) February 14, 2022
The second-year wide receiver finished Sunday's game with four receptions for 23 yards.
Jefferson, the son of former NFL wide receiver and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver coach Shawn Jefferson, was selected by the Rams at No. 57 overall in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Jefferson wasn't the only Rams player whose Super Bowl victory coincided with another major life milestone.
Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, during his team's on-field celebration.
"MORE THAN ONE RING TONIGHT!! CONGRATS, @trapp07," the Los Angeles Rams verified Twitter account posted, along with the video of the proposal, on Sunday (February 13) night.
Rapp recorded seven tackles during the Rams' 23-20 victory in Super Bowl LVI.