Video Shows Moment Van Jefferson Learned Wife Was In Labor At Super Bowl

Newly released video shows the exact moment in which Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson found out that his wife, Samaria, had gone into labor during Super Bowl LVI.

The NFL shared a video of Jefferson asking his other two children for a hug during the Rams' on-field celebration after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, before being told "your wife's giving birth right now."

The clip then shows Jefferson telling his children "mommy's finna have a baby, we've gotta go."

"Yeah, mommy's finna have your brother so we gotta get to the hospital," Jefferson told his excited kids. "You ready? We gotta go quick."