Arizona Woman Steals Multiple Diamond Rings And Switches Them For Fakes

By Ginny Reese

February 17, 2022

Photo: Phoenix Police Department

One Arizona woman has been accused of stealing multiple diamond rings and replacing them with fakes, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

Keisha Joice is suspected of stealing at least five rings from Costco stores in Gilbert, Chandler, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and Cave Creek. The rings have a total value of nearly $8,500.

Joice would reportedly asked each of the clerks to look at one of the rings. While she had the ring in her hand, she would switch it out for a fake and pocket the real one.

Staff was tipped off about the fakes after one customer found a ring in the case with a Walmart tag. An investigation confirmed that Joice had pawned a Costco ring in Scottsdale just two weeks after a theft.

Documents read, "[Joice] has extensive criminal history consisting of forgery, fraud schemes, organized retail theft and shoplifting…the defendant also had misdemeanor and felony convictions for shoplifting, false reporting to law enforcement, and drugs."

When Joice was arrested, she had five diamond rings in her possession, according to police. She was wearing four of them. Joice is facing multiple charges, including theft, trafficking of stolen property, and drug possession.

