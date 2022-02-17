'Armed Tenants' Signs Pop Up On Portland-Area Apartment Buildings

By Zuri Anderson

February 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you've been around certain areas of Portland lately, you'll notice some interesting signs appearing on apartment buildings.

KATU ran a story Wednesday evening (February 16) about signs warning about "armed tenants" at an apartment complex in Gresham and another one in Southeast Portland. Big and yellow, other signs read, "No trespassing" and "Lethal force authorized." These buildings happen to be owned by the same person, as well, reporters pointed out.

“We are a tourist destination now," a resident who lives nearby told the news station. "They, tenants, over there are wonderful people. Nothing wrong with them. It’s just funny."

Darlene McKinzey, who lives across from the Gresham property, claims the landlord is using the signs to deter criminals.

"I don’t blame him. I don’t know if it’s going to work," McKinzey says. "He’s just trying to protect his tenants and his property. I don’t know that he’s going to back up everything he says over there."

It's no secret that crime has been a huge issue for both metro residents and law enforcement over the last few years, such as sharp rises in gun violence and auto crimes like carjackings and catalytic converter theft. To make matters worse, Portland Police response times are higher amid staff shortages and other complications.

Are these signs legal, though? Reporters learned they are, indeed, allowed under First Amendment rights, according to the city. Now, if someone is injured on the landlord's property, that could open them up to a lawsuit, an attorney told KATU.

