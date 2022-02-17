'Armed Tenants' Signs Pop Up On Portland-Area Apartment Buildings

If you've been around certain areas of Portland lately, you'll notice some interesting signs appearing on apartment buildings.

KATU ran a story Wednesday evening (February 16) about signs warning about "armed tenants" at an apartment complex in Gresham and another one in Southeast Portland. Big and yellow, other signs read, "No trespassing" and "Lethal force authorized." These buildings happen to be owned by the same person, as well, reporters pointed out.

“We are a tourist destination now," a resident who lives nearby told the news station. "They, tenants, over there are wonderful people. Nothing wrong with them. It’s just funny."