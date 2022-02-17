Dave Grohl Recorded A Full Death Metal Album Under The Dream Widow Moniker

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters released a death metal song called "March of the Insane" under the moniker Dream Widow — a fictitious band from their upcoming horror comedy movie Studio 666 — and it looks like that's not the only music we're getting from the cursed rockers.

Dave Grohl recently divulged that he recorded a whole album under the moniker, which he plans to release next week, and explained how the band is a focal point of the movie's plot.

“I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band [Dream Widow] from 25 years ago that recorded there. And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the f**king demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose,” he said.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Grohl gave more details about the plot, revealing that the Dream Widow singer “went insane, murdered his entire band over creative differences and then kills himself in the house.”

Grohl plans to drop Dream Widow's "lost album" by the time Studio 666 hits theaters on February 25, but it won't be easy. “I mean, I work fast, but f**k, this deadline is going to kill me," he admitted. "Yes, I’ll get it out for the movie. By February 25th, there will be a Dream Widow record.”

Until then, listen to "March of the Insane" above.