Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg Hit New Milestone After Historic Super Bowl Performance

The music video perfectly captures Dr. Dre and Snoop at the height of their careers before the millennium. In between the flashy lowriders and the ginormous party scenes, the West Coast spittas made sure to rep both of their respective cities, Compton and Long Beach, and included cameos from their famous friends like Eminem, Warren G, Xzibit and Funkmaster Flex.

Dre and Snoop received their new accolade just days after they performed the song at the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show. After they opened the show with "The Next Episode," Dre and Snoop performed "California Love" then segued into 50 Cent's surprise performance of "In Da Club." Soon after, Mary J. Blige joined the party with her own pair of songs, "Family Affair" and "No More Drama." Then, Kendrick Lamar popped out to perform "Alright" followed by Eminem with "Lose Yourself." That's when Dr. Dre hopped on the piano to play "Still D.R.E." with Snoop nearby to perform his memorable chorus.

With all the hype surrounding Dre's historic banger, let's hope the other songs that were performed during the halftime show will hit record-breaking numbers in the near future.