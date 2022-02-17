Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg Hit New Milestone After Historic Super Bowl Performance
By Tony M. Centeno
February 17, 2022
After making history in L.A. this past weekend, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have achieved another major milestone in their respective careers.
Following their groundbreaking performance at Super Bowl LVI, their classic collaboration "Still D.R.E." is racking up record numbers on streaming services like YouTube. The song, which was written by Jay-Z and produced by Dre, Scott Storch and Mel-Man, was included on Dre's album 2001. The Hype Williams-directed music video, which dropped back in 1999 and was uploaded to YouTube in 2011, has officially reached over one billion views. It's first time either artist has reached the epic feat even after more than 30 years in the game.
The music video perfectly captures Dr. Dre and Snoop at the height of their careers before the millennium. In between the flashy lowriders and the ginormous party scenes, the West Coast spittas made sure to rep both of their respective cities, Compton and Long Beach, and included cameos from their famous friends like Eminem, Warren G, Xzibit and Funkmaster Flex.
Dre and Snoop received their new accolade just days after they performed the song at the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show. After they opened the show with "The Next Episode," Dre and Snoop performed "California Love" then segued into 50 Cent's surprise performance of "In Da Club." Soon after, Mary J. Blige joined the party with her own pair of songs, "Family Affair" and "No More Drama." Then, Kendrick Lamar popped out to perform "Alright" followed by Eminem with "Lose Yourself." That's when Dr. Dre hopped on the piano to play "Still D.R.E." with Snoop nearby to perform his memorable chorus.
With all the hype surrounding Dre's historic banger, let's hope the other songs that were performed during the halftime show will hit record-breaking numbers in the near future.