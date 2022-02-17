Indy Snow Force Hitting The Streets Ahead Of Winter Weather System

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is planning to deploy the Snow Force crews on Thursday ahead of the impending winter weather system that is moving into the area, reported 13 WTHR. This comes as temperatures are steadily dropping.

Crews will take to the streets Thursday to treat major and secondary streets against the possibly icy conditions.

So what kind of weather can we expect in Indianapolis?

Throughout Thursday, high winds are expected. There is a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the Indianapolis metro area.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says that the Snow Force drivers will be strategic in deploying the ice-melting material to prevent it from being washed off of the roads with heavy rainfall.

If anyone finds that a road is impassible due to high water or downed trees, they are being urged to contact the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.

Residents can check out the Indy snow Force Viewer mapping tool that will be active throughout the weather system. The tool can help to monitor where crews have recently plowed snow or treated the roadways.