Indy Snow Force Hitting The Streets Ahead Of Winter Weather System
By Ginny Reese
February 17, 2022
The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is planning to deploy the Snow Force crews on Thursday ahead of the impending winter weather system that is moving into the area, reported 13 WTHR. This comes as temperatures are steadily dropping.
Crews will take to the streets Thursday to treat major and secondary streets against the possibly icy conditions.
So what kind of weather can we expect in Indianapolis?
Throughout Thursday, high winds are expected. There is a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the Indianapolis metro area.
The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says that the Snow Force drivers will be strategic in deploying the ice-melting material to prevent it from being washed off of the roads with heavy rainfall.
If anyone finds that a road is impassible due to high water or downed trees, they are being urged to contact the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.
Residents can check out the Indy snow Force Viewer mapping tool that will be active throughout the weather system. The tool can help to monitor where crews have recently plowed snow or treated the roadways.
🌳⛈ DPW forestry and stormwater crews are on standby overnight to respond to issues caused by severe weather.— Indy Department of Public Works (@IndyDPW) February 16, 2022
📲 Report down limbs🌲 or high water at: 317-327-4622 (Press ‘2’ for storm dispatch.)
DPW will also monitor river gauges and communicate if flooding may be expected.