Kentucky Lawmakers Filing Bill To Legalize Marijuana

Kentucky lawmakers revealed new legislation on Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in the state, reported FOX 19.

Rep. Roberts of Newport said:

“Our legislation is the comprehensive plan that Kentuckians deserve, and it builds on what’s worked in other states while avoiding their mistakes. This would be a boon for our economy and farmers alike, plus give state and local governments a major new source of revenue.”

According to lawmakers, identical bills would be filed in both the House and the Senate.

Sen. McGarvey of Louisville explained:

“It is past time to move on this. As 37 other states have realized the medical benefits with 18 of those reaping the economic benefits, Kentucky continues to fall behind in an area where we could be leading. It is 2022. It’s time we end the prohibition on cannabis in Kentucky.”

So what does this mean for those convicted of marijuana-related crimes?

The new legislation would erase misdemeanor convictions for thousands. It would also fund substance use disorder treatment facilities, pay for providers, and create new state revenues.

Rep. Rachel Roberts said:

“Our plan is both comprehensive and caring. It helps those who are sick; it gives a second chance to those who shouldn’t have been charged; and it would put Kentucky almost overnight at the epicenter of a multi-billion dollar business. We shouldn’t have to wait another year to reap these considerable benefits.”