Kentucky Lawmakers Filing Bill To Legalize Marijuana

By Ginny Reese

February 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kentucky lawmakers revealed new legislation on Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in the state, reported FOX 19

Rep. Roberts of Newport said:

“Our legislation is the comprehensive plan that Kentuckians deserve, and it builds on what’s worked in other states while avoiding their mistakes. This would be a boon for our economy and farmers alike, plus give state and local governments a major new source of revenue.”

According to lawmakers, identical bills would be filed in both the House and the Senate. 

Sen. McGarvey of Louisville explained:

“It is past time to move on this. As 37 other states have realized the medical benefits with 18 of those reaping the economic benefits, Kentucky continues to fall behind in an area where we could be leading. It is 2022. It’s time we end the prohibition on cannabis in Kentucky.”

So what does this mean for those convicted of marijuana-related crimes?

The new legislation would erase misdemeanor convictions for thousands. It would also fund substance use disorder treatment facilities, pay for providers, and create new state revenues. 

Rep. Rachel Roberts said:

“Our plan is both comprehensive and caring. It helps those who are sick; it gives a second chance to those who shouldn’t have been charged; and it would put Kentucky almost overnight at the epicenter of a multi-billion dollar business. We shouldn’t have to wait another year to reap these considerable benefits.”
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.