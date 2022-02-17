Middle Tennessee Under 'Enhanced Risk' Of Severe Storms

After experiencing one of the snowiest Januarys in Tennessee history, the mid-state has been placed under an enhanced threat of severe storms on Thursday (February 17) as heavy rain and winds move in.

The day started with some rain, but the mainline of storms is anticipated to move through in the afternoon. According to WKRN, all of Middle Tennessee is under a wind advisory until 9 p.m. Thursday, with gusts as high as 50-65 mph that could send debris flying through the air or even knock down trees. The threat of tornadoes is also increasing, particularly along Interstate 65.

Ahead of the storms, several schools have announced they will close early. As of 10 a.m., nearly two dozen school districts have announced closures, including Rutherford County Schools, Williamson County Schools and Davidson Academy. A full list of school closings will be updated at FOX 17.

The timing of the storms come just weeks before the second anniversary of the deadly March 3, 2020, tornado that swept through the state in the middle of the night and killed dozens of people across Middle Tennessee. An eerily similar occurrence in December, where tornadoes touched down across multiple states in the dead of night, provided a stark, unwanted reminder of the 2020 storm.