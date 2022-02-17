Missing Nevada Woman Found Clinging To Tree After Falling From Cliff

A missing Nevada woman was found clinging to a tree after falling from a cliff on Valentine's Day, reported Daily Mail.

Gayle Stewart, 64, was dangling 300-400 feet off of the ground on Monday by one of her son's friends.

Seth Williams, division chief for the Reno Fire Department, said, "It's actually kind of a miracle story. The son called up some friends to start searching for her and one of the boys just decided to head off this cliff thinking maybe she fell down there and found her clinging to a tree."

"He said the last thing she said was "help" and the didn't talk anymore," Williams explained.

A rescue team consisting of about 30 people were able to use a rope and pull Stewart up the cliff to safety. The rescue took place nearly 12 hours after Steward was discovered clinging to the tree.