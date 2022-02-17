Missing Nevada Woman Found Clinging To Tree After Falling From Cliff
By Ginny Reese
February 17, 2022
A missing Nevada woman was found clinging to a tree after falling from a cliff on Valentine's Day, reported Daily Mail.
Gayle Stewart, 64, was dangling 300-400 feet off of the ground on Monday by one of her son's friends.
Seth Williams, division chief for the Reno Fire Department, said, "It's actually kind of a miracle story. The son called up some friends to start searching for her and one of the boys just decided to head off this cliff thinking maybe she fell down there and found her clinging to a tree."
"He said the last thing she said was "help" and the didn't talk anymore," Williams explained.
A rescue team consisting of about 30 people were able to use a rope and pull Stewart up the cliff to safety. The rescue took place nearly 12 hours after Steward was discovered clinging to the tree.
Amazing find and rescue of a missing women. A friend of the son found her injured and stranded on a steep slope near Alum Creek. RFD personnel helped stabilize the patient, built a rescue system and transported her back to pavement in about a 1/2 hour from contact. Strong work! pic.twitter.com/iKRLQXmxFX— Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) February 15, 2022
Williams said, "That's what I told the young man that found her, I said that's truly a lifesaver. With the rain and the snow coming tonight she's already been exposed for the better part of 12 hours. It could have been a very different outcome had he not found her when he did."
Stewart was treated in an ambulance and taken to a local hospital. Her condition is non-life-threatening.