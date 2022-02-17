Police Visit Las Vegas Restaurant After Claims Of THC-Laced Food

Las Vegas police visited a local restaurant where claims were made that they laced customers' food with THC, reported Yahoo! News. An investigation is now underway at Secret of Siam with the help of the Southern Nevada Health District.

According to officials, there were hours of investigations taking place inside the restaurant, including photos in the kitchen and dining room area.

Crime scene investigators even rolled out a cart of brown paper bags filled with evidence at one point. The bags were then loaded into police vehicles.

Many people have been reporting that they have gotten sick after eating food at the restaurant. One customer was even rushed to the hospital with reports of “high THC levels.”

Customers still showed up to place orders while the investigation was taking place. Michael Estrada, a regular customer, said that he is disappointed to hear the things that have happened to other guests. Estrada said, “How do you get THC in somebody’s food? Is somebody playing with the food? It’d be hard to say, but this is an urgent situation right here.”

It is still unclear how much longer the investigation will be underway.