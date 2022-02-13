WATCH: LeBron James Really Enjoyed The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James seemed to really enjoy the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.
Sporting News multimedia producer Karisa Maxwell shared a video of the four-time NBA champion "living his best life" while rapping along to 50 Cent's 'In Da Club' performance.
James also tweeted his excitement after the Super Bowl performance headlined by hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige, the queen of hip-hop soul.
"OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN," James tweeted.
James was also caught on video celebrating Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham's touchdown in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVI, which was shared by SportsCenter's verified Twitter account.
.@KingJames is out here living his best life during the #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/cWhMw9CjL2— Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 14, 2022
OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022
Bron celebrating OBJ's TD 💪😂 pic.twitter.com/kzsDvEih16— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2022
James took in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium hours after becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer during Saturday's (February 12) 117-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
James hit a 3-pointer with 7:07 left in the third period to give himself his 21st point of the game and his 44,152 in regular-season and postseason play, which surpassed Basketball Hall of Famer and fellow Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's previous record of 44,149 combined points (38,387 regular season, 5,762 playoffs).
February 13, 2022
The four-time NBA champion finished Saturday's game with 26 points, giving him 44,157 combined all-time and 36,526 in regular season play, which still trails Abdul-Jabbar and Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone (36,928) for third all-time without counting the postseason.
James has led all players in postseason scoring since surpassing Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan's previous record (5,987) in 2017.
The 37-year-old is currently averaging 31.2 points per game -- trailing only Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for the most among all NBA players --and has scored 25 points or more in 22 consecutive games, which is the longest steak of his legendary 19-year career.