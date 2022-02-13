WATCH: LeBron James Really Enjoyed The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James seemed to really enjoy the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Sporting News multimedia producer Karisa Maxwell shared a video of the four-time NBA champion "living his best life" while rapping along to 50 Cent's 'In Da Club' performance.

James also tweeted his excitement after the Super Bowl performance headlined by hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige, the queen of hip-hop soul.

"OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN," James tweeted.

James was also caught on video celebrating Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham's touchdown in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVI, which was shared by SportsCenter's verified Twitter account.