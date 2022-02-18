11 Ohio Areas Make List Of Best Midwest Small Towns To Live In

Living in a big city is great, but there is nothing quite like that small-town feel with friendly neighbors, mom and pop shops and much more.

There are plenty of small towns across the U.S., but some of the best are right here in the Midwest. Luckily, Stacker set out to find the top 25 best Midwest small towns to live in.

"The Midwest is also home to a number of idyllic towns and villages that make up for what they lack in size with an abundance of charm and history."

Stacker used Niche's 2021 Best Places to Live study to narrow down the results. Niche's list calculated the best areas to live by examining "things like cost, safety, weather quality, access to healthy living, and several other factors."

When putting the list together, Stacker selected towns that have 5,000 residents or less and 11 Ohio areas made the list.

No. 1: Ottawa Hills

No. 4: Mariemont

No. 6: Sixteen Mile Stand

No. 10: South Russel

No. 14: Amberley

No. 17: Gambier

No. 18: Sherwood

No. 20: Yellow Springs

No. 22: Terrace Park

No. 23: Chargin Falls

No. 25: Five Points

Here is what the report had to say about Ottawa Hills:

Population: 4,450

- Median household income: $155,893

- Owners: 86%

- Renters: 14%

"When the hit film "Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House" premiered in 1948, the studio built a replica house right in Ottawa Hills, Ohio, as a promotion for the movie. The town was the perfect idyllic setting for a replica house, which remains occupied by a family to this day."

Here is what the report had to say about Mariemont:

Population: 3,513

Median household income: $97,143

Owners: 60%

Renters: 40%

"Much of Mariemont, Ohio, is built in classic English architectural styles, ranging from the Norman to the Georgian. The village square is designed in Tudor style, and the town is one of the few in America to still have a town crier. Its dedication to preserving bygone eras has earned the town a spot on the National Register of Historic Places."

Here is what the report had to say about Sixteen Mile Stand:

Population: 2,746

Median household income: $96,071

Owners: 51%

Renters: 49%

"Sixteen Mile Stand, Ohio, was originally a stagecoach stop 16 miles from Cincinnati. Today, an extensive park system offers residents plenty of green space, and local sports teams include soccer, baseball, and lacrosse. Trails built around the city also allow hikers to get moving any time they like."

Here is what the report had to say about South Russell:

Population: 3,776

Median household income: $119,457

Owners: 94%

Renters: 6%

"The beautiful village of South Russell, Ohio, is full of historic charm. Just 4 miles long and 1 mile wide, the town is still home to an acclaimed school district for children, not to mention an active village council."

Here is what the report had to say about Amberley:

Population: 3,540

Median household income: $140,515

Owners: 97%

Renters: 3%

"Amberley, Ohio, has been designated a tree city by the Arbor Day Foundation. This means that the city has devoted resources and care in maintaining its forests and trees and that trees contribute to an overall healthy and beautiful environment for residents."

Here is what the report had to say about Gambier:

Population: 2,442

Median household income: $76,250

Owners: 59%

Renters: 41%

"Gambier, Ohio, is where Kenyon College calls home. The prestigious school is a magnet for students and academics from all over the world and gives the town a lively feeling, full of active coffee shops and bookstores."

Here is what the report had to say about Sherwood:

Population: 3,328

Median household income: $103,508

Owners: 86%

Renters: 14%

"Sherwood, Ohio, is a tightknit community. The town has a number of special interest clubs and groups that draw a wide range of citizens together in the community, including an anime group, a veterans group, and arts and crafts classes at the local library."

Here is what the report had to say about Yellow Springs:

Population: 3,872

Median household income: $61,522

Owners: 68%

Renters: 32%

"Yellow Springs, Ohio, was developed in the mid-19th century and attracted many regular visitors due to its proximity to hot springs that were believed to have healing properties. Residents today can still enjoy the springs, and young people in the community can opt to stay home for college by enrolling at the local Antioch College."

Here is what the report had to say about Terrace Park:

Population: 2,294

Median household income: $175,000

Owners: 95%

Renters: 5%

"Terrace Park, Ohio, was once home to no little than a circus. In the Victorian era, the John Robinson Circus had its winter headquarters in Terrace Park. During the time, it was not unusual to see the circus’ elephants wandering around the town square—until the village council asked for the elephants to be restrained."

Here is what the report had to say about Chargin Falls:

Population: 4,032

Median household income: $101,691

Owners: 75%

Renters: 25%

"Despite its small size, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, is home to more than 75 independent shops and restaurants. The tree-lined village center is more than 100 years old and full of classic American small-town charm."

Here is what the report had to say about Five Points:

Population: 1,849

Median household income: $133,815

Owners: 100%

Renters: 0%

"Five Points, Ohio, has a history as a hub of Italian immigration and culture. In the early 20th century, many Italians were drawn to the neighborhood due to its proximity to manufacturing jobs. Residents have also banded together to preserve and restore historic architecture from that time, which helps give the town a sense of charm and sentimentality."

Click here to see the best small towns in the Midwest.