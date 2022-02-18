Could The Winter Olympics Make A Return To Salt Lake City?

By Dani Medina

February 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Could the Winter Olympics make a comeback to Salt Lake City? One major campaign is trying to make sure it happens.

A social media campaign called "Salt Lake 2030" is looking to make Salt Lake City the second U.S. city to host the Winter Olympics twice, according to 9 News. Lake Placid, New York, has also hosted twice (1932, 1980). If it happens, Salt Lake City would become the third U.S. city to host any Olympic event more than once (Los Angeles hosted the Summer Olympics in 1932, 1994 and is set to host again in 2028).

To make it happen, the campaign would need support from the city, the state, the U.S. Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee. Austin Schofield, the leader of the campaign, said Salt Lake City, Utah and the U.S. Committee are all on board. "So now we're trying to prove to the IOC that there is support for the Olympics to come back to Salt Lake."

The U.S. Olympic Committee announced it selected Salt Lake City to represent the United States in a potential 2030 bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Schofield told 9 News one of the advantages to having the Olympics back in Salt Lake City is that the majority of the event venues from 2002 are still in use today. That includes the Olympic Oval skating facility and the Utah Olympic Park Track for bobsledding.

"If you want to Olympics to return to Salt Lake or the United States ... then follow the social media accounts watching the Olympics. [That's] the message we're trying to get out," Schofield said.

For more information about "Salt Lake 2030," click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.