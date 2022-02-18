Could The Winter Olympics Make A Return To Salt Lake City?

Could the Winter Olympics make a comeback to Salt Lake City? One major campaign is trying to make sure it happens.

A social media campaign called "Salt Lake 2030" is looking to make Salt Lake City the second U.S. city to host the Winter Olympics twice, according to 9 News. Lake Placid, New York, has also hosted twice (1932, 1980). If it happens, Salt Lake City would become the third U.S. city to host any Olympic event more than once (Los Angeles hosted the Summer Olympics in 1932, 1994 and is set to host again in 2028).

To make it happen, the campaign would need support from the city, the state, the U.S. Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee. Austin Schofield, the leader of the campaign, said Salt Lake City, Utah and the U.S. Committee are all on board. "So now we're trying to prove to the IOC that there is support for the Olympics to come back to Salt Lake."

The U.S. Olympic Committee announced it selected Salt Lake City to represent the United States in a potential 2030 bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Schofield told 9 News one of the advantages to having the Olympics back in Salt Lake City is that the majority of the event venues from 2002 are still in use today. That includes the Olympic Oval skating facility and the Utah Olympic Park Track for bobsledding.

"If you want to Olympics to return to Salt Lake or the United States ... then follow the social media accounts watching the Olympics. [That's] the message we're trying to get out," Schofield said.

For more information about "Salt Lake 2030," click here.