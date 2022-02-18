Man Tased, Arrested After Threatening Passenger At Nashville Airport

An Alabama man trying to fly out of Nashville this week was tased and arrested after reportedly threatening a passenger and airport employees before takeoff.

Metro Nashville Police responded to reports of a man threatening others around 2 p.m. Thursday (February 17) at Nashville International Airport, per WKRN. According to police, the incident began on board an Allegiant Airline flight to Tampa before takeoff when a dispute over wearing a mask resulted in the man, later identified as 44-year-old Alabama man Lucas Cutler, threatening to beat a passenger.

When told he had to wear a mask on the plane, he reportedly began cursing and telling airport officers that he wasn't allowed to board the plane without a mask because the employee was "racist." Airport officers noted that Cutler appeared to have slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. After refusing to lower his voice, the officers attempted to take him into custody for public intoxication.

Cutler reportedly resisted arrest and tensed up as officers tried to place him in handcuffs, leading to an officer deploying a stun gun on his left side.

Cutler was arrested and evaluated for possible injuries related to the stun gun. Once he was cleared, he was booked into Metro jail without further incident, the news outlet reports. He faces multiple charges, including public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.