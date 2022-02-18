One Minnesota Area Makes List Of Best Midwest Small Towns To Live In

Living in a big city is great, but there is nothing quite like that small-town feel with friendly neighbors, mom and pop shops and much more.

There are plenty of small towns across the U.S., but some of the best are right here in the Midwest. Luckily, Stacker set out to find the top 25 best Midwest small towns to live in.

"The Midwest is also home to a number of idyllic towns and villages that make up for what they lack in size with an abundance of charm and history."

Stacker used Niche's 2021 Best Places to Live study to narrow down the results. Niche's list calculated the best areas to live by examining "things like cost, safety, weather quality, access to healthy living, and several other factors."

When putting the list together, Stacker selected towns that have 5,000 residents or less and one Minnesota area made the list.

No 19: Deephaven, Minnesota

Here is what the report had to say about Deephaven:

Population: 3,879

Median household income: $139,531

Owners: 87%

Renters: 13%

"Located on the banks of the beautiful Lake Minnetonka, Deephaven, Minnesota, is a town that honors its historical roots. The historic Cottagewood General Store has been serving the community since 1895, and now hosts community events in the warmer months, including local Friday grill nights."

