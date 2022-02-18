Popular LA Restaurant 'Crossroads' Opening New Locations In Las Vegas

The popular Los Angelos fast-casual restaurant chain Crossroads will be bringing two locations to Las Vegas, reported VegOut. The eatery has been a favorite in the LA food scene for years, and now the upscale plant-based chain is expanding.

The two new locations will be at Resorts World Las Vegas this spring.

The first location, Crossroads Las Vegas, will be an upscale dinner service experience. Several of the popular dishes from the LA location will be available. This location will cater to plant-based eaters, along with flexitarians and omnivores.

The second location, Crossroads Burgers, is an entirely new concept that will serve plant-based burgers along with homemade sausages, milkshakes, and fries. This eatery will cater to more of a fast-food, on-the-go experience.

Want to see what food options the new Las Vegas restaurant has? Click here to see the menu. See a photo of some of the great food that is served at Crossroads below: