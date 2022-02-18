Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken Restaurant To Open In Phoenix

By Ginny Reese

February 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal's fast casual chicken restaurant is headed for Phoenix, reported ABC 15.

The restaurant that was founded by the basketball star, called Big Chicken, is planning on opening 12 franchise locations in the Phoenix area. The goal is to have the first location open by the end of the year.

According to CEO Josh Halpern, there are already Big Chicken locations in Las Vegas, Los Angelos, and even some on Carnival Cruise ships. There are also locations inside the New York Islanders arena and inside the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The chicken restaurant began franchising in 2021.

The franchisees of the Phoenix locations, Steve Christensen and Reid Richards, are in the phase of choosing a site for a restaurant here in the Phoenix area. They are searching all over in submarkets throughout the Valley.

Halpern said, "We met Steve and Reid in October or November. We wanted to get to Phoenix early in out grown story."

Want to see what food options the chicken restaurant has? Click here to see the menu. See a photo of some of the great food that is served at Big Chicken below:

