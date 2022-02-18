Tennessee Titans Look At Building Brand New Stadium

Could Nashville get a brand new stadium for the Tennessee Titans? If the costs for renovations to the team's current stadium continue to rise, it could be possible.

The Titans organization has been looking to renovate Nissan Stadium but has found that the costs of renovation may be double than what they originally thought, per WKRN. The concrete structural frame would need to be largely replaced with steel while major systems like plumbing, electrical and mechanical would also need to be completely replaced. According to a statement from the Titans, "The window system throughout the building is so antiquated that it is not even manufactured anymore."

Due to the extensive renovations, it may be a better financial decision to build a new stadium altogether. At least, that's what the organization is now considering.

"When you consider the present and future needs of our current system, it's possible that another path, such as a new modern stadium that could better serve its community's needs, might be a more responsible option to explore," the statement continued.

Mayor John Cooper added, "Together with the Titans, we are evaluating the costs & benefits of multiple scenarios. Revised costs estimates require us to closely review whether a new stadium would be a better long-term financial decision. We won't settle for anything but the best-case scenario for Nashville."

According to Scott Ramsey, president of the Nashville Sports Council, a new stadium could give the team a chance to build a stadium suitable for major games like the Super Bowl, whether open or with a roof, WSMV reports.

"A new stadium allows us to pursue some sporting events that right now, we are not able to pursue," said Ramsey. "A Super Bowl, a national championship game, men's Final Four... Things you would need an improved or different facility for."

Whatever the Titans organization decides, they remain committed to finding the best solution to upgrade their stadium to "first-class, NFL-quality standards."