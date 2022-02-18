This Restaurant Has The Best Bread In All Of North Carolina

Everyone knows that one of the best parts of going to a restaurant is getting a bread basket for the table. The warm, carb-filled bites are the perfect accompaniment to any meal — unless you accidentally eat too much and are no longer hungry for your entree (we've all been there).

Eat This, Not That! search the country to find the best bread served in restaurants in each state, and one in Raleigh got the top spot for North Carolina. According to the site:

"To help guide you in making better bread choices, we put together a list of some of the best restaurant bread out there. From fresh crusty bread with butter to piping hot loaves served with delicious spreads, here's where to find the best restaurant bread in every state."

So which North Carolina restaurant has the best bread in the entire state?

Sitti in Raleigh