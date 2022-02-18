This Restaurant Has The Best Bread In All Of North Carolina
February 18, 2022
Everyone knows that one of the best parts of going to a restaurant is getting a bread basket for the table. The warm, carb-filled bites are the perfect accompaniment to any meal — unless you accidentally eat too much and are no longer hungry for your entree (we've all been there).
Eat This, Not That! search the country to find the best bread served in restaurants in each state, and one in Raleigh got the top spot for North Carolina. According to the site:
"To help guide you in making better bread choices, we put together a list of some of the best restaurant bread out there. From fresh crusty bread with butter to piping hot loaves served with delicious spreads, here's where to find the best restaurant bread in every state."
So which North Carolina restaurant has the best bread in the entire state?
Sitti in Raleigh
This Raleigh restaurant brings a slice of the Mediterranean to the Tar Heel state, but the pita bread is a must-have. In addition to the pita, you can find a menu packed with tasty and authentic Lebanese dishes like sticky beef ribs, lamb shank, sea bass, falafel, eggplant fatteh and more. Sitti is located at 137 S. Wilmington Street in Raleigh.
Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best bread in the state:
"Warm pita takes center stage at Sitti, the Raleigh restaurant that makes some of the best Mediterranean dishes in the state. One reviewer thinks so highly of the sought-after bread that they wrote that 'the bread is enough of a reason to stop and eat.'"
