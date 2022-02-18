This Restaurant Has The Best Bread In All Of South Carolina

Everyone knows that one of the best parts of going to a restaurant is getting a bread basket for the table. The warm, carb-filled bites are the perfect accompaniment to any meal — unless you accidentally eat too much and are no longer hungry for your entree (we've all been there).

Eat This, Not That! search the country to find the best bread served in restaurants in each state, and one in Columbia got the top spot for South Carolina. According to the site:

"To help guide you in making better bread choices, we put together a list of some of the best restaurant bread out there. From fresh crusty bread with butter to piping hot loaves served with delicious spreads, here's where to find the best restaurant bread in every state."

So which South Carolina restaurant has the best bread in the entire state?

Alodia's Cucina Italiana in Columbia

This Columbia restaurant brings a slice of Italy to the Palmetto state, but the bread with herbed butter is a must-have. In addition to the bread, you can find a menu packed with tasty dishes like duck penne gorgonzola, seafood risotto, chicken marsala, fettuccine alfredo and more. Alodia's Cucina Italiana is located at 2736 N. Lake Drive in Columbia.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best bread in the state:

"If you ever find yourself in South Carolina, make sure you carve out some time for a meal at Alodia's Cucina Italiana in Columbia. Founded in 2008, this restaurant has a table bread served with herbed butter that you won't soon forget."

