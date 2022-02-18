Three Missouri Areas Make List Of Best Midwest Small Towns To Live In

Living in a big city is great, but there is nothing quite like that small-town feel with friendly neighbors, mom and pop shops and much more.

There are plenty of small towns across the U.S., but some of the best are right here in the Midwest. Luckily, Stacker set out to find the top 25 best Midwest small towns to live in.

"The Midwest is also home to a number of idyllic towns and villages that make up for what they lack in size with an abundance of charm and history."

Stacker used Niche's 2021 Best Places to Live study to narrow down the results. Niche's list calculated the best areas to live by examining "things like cost, safety, weather quality, access to healthy living, and several other factors."

When putting the list together, Stacker selected towns that have 5,000 residents or less and three Missouri areas made the list.

No. 2: Frontenac

No. 5: Warson Woods

No. 8: Rock Hill

Here is what the report had to say about Frontenac:

Population: 3,513

Median household income: $217,768

Owners: 96%

Renters: 4%

"Frontenac, Missouri, is an elegant town just west of St. Louis. It is mixed commercial and residential, with a luxurious historic shopping mall, Plaza Frontenac, sitting in its center. Numerous homes in the town were built in the mid-19th century."

Here is what the report had to say about Warson Woods:

Population: 2,046

Median household income: $150,417

Owners: 98%

Renters: 2%

"Warson Woods, Missouri, is a town just west of St. Louis and offers its residents an abundance of services. The town offers its residents a pool, pavilion for parties, and food truck nights in the summer."

Here is what the report had to say about Rock Hill:

Population: 4,634

Median household income: $83,398

Owners: 87%

Renters: 13%

"Rock Hill, Missouri, is a suburb of St. Louis. It is a lovely mix of commercial and residential properties, with one house listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Greek Revival Fairfax House was built in 1841 and still stands today with protected status."

Click here to see the best small towns in the Midwest.