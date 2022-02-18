Two Illinois Areas Make List Of Best Midwest Small Towns To Live In

Living in a big city is great, but there is nothing quite like that small-town feel with friendly neighbors, mom and pop shops and much more.

There are plenty of small towns across the U.S., but some of the best are right here in the Midwest. Luckily, Stacker set out to find the top 25 best Midwest small towns to live in.

"The Midwest is also home to a number of idyllic towns and villages that make up for what they lack in size with an abundance of charm and history."

Stacker used Niche's 2021 Best Places to Live study to narrow down the results. Niche's list calculated the best areas to live by examining "things like cost, safety, weather quality, access to healthy living, and several other factors."

When putting the list together, Stacker selected towns that have 5,000 residents or less and two Illinois areas made the list.

No. 3: Bannockburn, Illinois

No. 21: Fox River Grove, Illinois

Here is what the report had to say about Bannockburn:

Population: 1,244

Median household income: $117,917

Owners: 74%

Renters: 26%

"Bannockburn, Illinois, was developed by a Scottish real estate developer who planned a number of country estates for residents to live on in the early 20th century. The town was originally planned to be purely residential, but today it has a mix of business and residential buildings, affording residents a peaceful place to live while also giving them easy access to goods and services."

Here is what the report had to say about Fox River Grove:

Population: 4,676

Median household income: $112,917

Owners: 82%

Renters: 18%

"Fox River Grove, Illinois, was originally a homesteading village developed by pioneers between 1830 and 1860. The pioneers were drawn to the area for its abundance of natural beauty and proximity to water and fishing. Residents today are no less spoiled for scenery, with excellent fishing, in particular, along the town's river banks."

Click here to see the best small towns in the Midwest.