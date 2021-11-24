Young Dolph's Life To Be Honored By Cookie Shop Where Star Was Murdered
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 24, 2021
While the hip hop community is still mourning the sudden death of Young Dolph, the city of Memphis is feeling the loss on a different level.
Makeda's Homeade Cookies, the site of the 36-year old rapper's murder, reopened on it's downtown location on Tuesday, after shutting down for nearly a week following the fatal shooting that killed the star. In honor of the Dolph's life and legacy, Makeda's announced that they will name their signature chocolate chip cookie after the late CEO. The bakery's operations manager Raven Winton told local station WREG News Channel 3:
"That was one thing that Dolph did. He used to get off that expressway and be like, ‘I could smell y’all getting off the expressway, I had to come in! Man, to know that we’re not gonna see that face anymore is – I’m sorry, I’m trying to hold back tears right now.
The Airways location of the now infamous bakery, where Dolph was actually shot, announced via Instagram earlier this week that that specific location will remain closed until January 2022. The team wrote:
“He supported us in life & death… you can’t get any realer than that. We can’t thank him enough for the love and support he’s shown over the years. @youngdolph will forever be in our hearts… in our thoughts…in our story. We will continue to do good in the community as #YoungDolph would have liked… Thank you for the impact you had on the lives of many including OURS… SALUTE.”
Young Dolph was tragically gunned down in his hometown of Memphis earlier this month when two men, driving a White Mercedes Benz, pulled up to Makeda's, where Dolph was buying cookies for his mother, and fired multiple shots.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Thornton family.