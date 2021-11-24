Young Dolph's Life To Be Honored By Cookie Shop Where Star Was Murdered

While the hip hop community is still mourning the sudden death of Young Dolph, the city of Memphis is feeling the loss on a different level.

Makeda's Homeade Cookies, the site of the 36-year old rapper's murder, reopened on it's downtown location on Tuesday, after shutting down for nearly a week following the fatal shooting that killed the star. In honor of the Dolph's life and legacy, Makeda's announced that they will name their signature chocolate chip cookie after the late CEO. The bakery's operations manager Raven Winton told local station WREG News Channel 3:

"That was one thing that Dolph did. He used to get off that expressway and be like, ‘I could smell y’all getting off the expressway, I had to come in! Man, to know that we’re not gonna see that face anymore is – I’m sorry, I’m trying to hold back tears right now.