Young Dolph's Life To Be Honored By Cookie Shop Where Star Was Murdered

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 24, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

While the hip hop community is still mourning the sudden death of Young Dolph, the city of Memphis is feeling the loss on a different level.

Makeda's Homeade Cookies, the site of the 36-year old rapper's murder, reopened on it's downtown location on Tuesday, after shutting down for nearly a week following the fatal shooting that killed the star. In honor of the Dolph's life and legacy, Makeda's announced that they will name their signature chocolate chip cookie after the late CEO. The bakery's operations manager Raven Winton told local station WREG News Channel 3:

"That was one thing that Dolph did. He used to get off that expressway and be like, ‘I could smell y’all getting off the expressway, I had to come in! Man, to know that we’re not gonna see that face anymore is – I’m sorry, I’m trying to hold back tears right now.

The Airways location of the now infamous bakery, where Dolph was actually shot, announced via Instagram earlier this week that that specific location will remain closed until January 2022. The team wrote:

“He supported us in life & death… you can’t get any realer than that. We can’t thank him enough for the love and support he’s shown over the years. @youngdolph will forever be in our hearts… in our thoughts…in our story. We will continue to do good in the community as #YoungDolph would have liked… Thank you for the impact you had on the lives of many including OURS… SALUTE.”

Young Dolph was tragically gunned down in his hometown of Memphis earlier this month when two men, driving a White Mercedes Benz, pulled up to Makeda's, where Dolph was buying cookies for his mother, and fired multiple shots.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Thornton family.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices