Oklahoma Woman Pepper Sprays Employees After Shoplifting, Police Says

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly shoplifted and pepper sprayed employees at an Oklahoma retail store.

According to KFOR, the woman is seen on surveillance footage at the Academy Sports + Outdoors store located at 4261 NW 63rd in Oklahoma City. Police said the woman entered the store and grabbed a cart. After strolling around, she collected about $900 worth of merchandise. She then went into a dressing room, where she dressed herself in clothes from the store.

She made her way to the exit wearing a hoodie and shoes she didn't purchase, police said. There was merchandise in her purse as well, according to KFOR.

"When she is confronted by a store employee, she sprays the female employee in the face with pepper spray," Oklahoma City Police said.

Employees who grew suspicious of the woman tried to stop her, but the woman pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the employees. She left the store in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser, police said.

If you recognize the woman, call Oklahoma City Police at 405-297-1000.