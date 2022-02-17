Texas Man Robs Bank Wearing Tube Socks On Hands

A Texas man has been arrested after officials said he robbed a bank in Kemah, Texas , on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Dale Felix Bonnette Jr., was wearing tube socks on his hands while robbing the bank around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Click 2 Houston . He took off from the scene on foot and police began their search for him.

Several agencies were a part of the search, including a tactical and K-9 unit from League City Police and a Texas City Police drone, according to i45NOW . After a search that took about an hour and a half, police found an SUV parked at a Dairy Queen about a block away from the bank.

While searching the area surrounding the vehicle, police heard noise coming from the back of it. The suspect was found under a pile of clothes and debris in the back of the SUV.

Bonnette is not only facing robbery charges, but also evading arrest charges after he tried to “slip away from officers as he was taken to jail,” i45NOW reported. It’s unclear yet whether the suspect made off with any money from the bank.