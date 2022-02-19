Starbucks Barista Writes Unexpected Message On Texas Teen's Cup

A Starbucks barista left an unexpected message on an 18-year-old's coffee cup Friday — and a Texas mother is super grateful.

Brandy Selim Robertson of Corpus Christi shared a photo on Facebook of a Starbucks cup with a message written by a barista on it. Robertson said her 18-year-old daughter was alone at the coffee shop located on Staples and SPID in Corpus Christi earlier this week when a man came up to her and started talking to her.

"A barista handed her 'an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up,'" Robertson said on Facebook. On the cup, the written message said: "Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup."

Robertson said her daughter felt safe and didn't remove the lid. But the gesture was a kind one.

"How grateful am I for people who look out for other people! ... She said the whole team was watching over her the rest of the time she was there," Robertson said.

Robertson's Facebook post from Friday morning has gone viral, receiving over 34,000 shares and 46,000 likes at the time of publication.