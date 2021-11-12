Not only will fans be able to enjoy "Taylor's Latte" while visiting Starbucks, but also some of her music. Starbucks will be playing Swift's music exclusively to celebrate both the release Red (Taylor's Version) and the addition of "Taylor's Latte" to its menu.

Swift began teasing her collaboration long before any of us even realized. She recently recreated one of her old Tumblr posts about loving all things fall. In the post, Swift called for her fellow "basic autumn lovers" to "rise."

"And hats and scarves and knee socks and wearing tights for the first time in months and when the mornings are all chilly and you can see your breath and draw little pictures on foggy windows and plaid stuff and ankle boots and not caring when people make fun of pumpkin-flavored stuff because you love it and are happy it's all the rage," Swift says in a voiceover.

When she mentions "pumpkin-flavored stuff" in the video, she grabs a Starbucks cup and takes a big sip from it. As Swift fans know, nothing the 'Holy Ground' singer does is accidental.