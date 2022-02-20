Foo Fighters' 'Studio 666' Movie Features A Cameo From This Rock Legend

By Katrina Nattress

February 20, 2022

We know Studio 666 stars all the members of Foo Fighters, but they're not the only rock legends that will be on the screen. Steve Vai recently revealed that he makes a cameo in the horror-comedy flick. Or at least his hands do.

"Last night I attended the premiere screening of the new @foofighters movie Studio 666.' What a hoot!" the guitarist wrote on Twitter. "The movie is just off the charts gory and funny. Our favorite Foos are cast in a haunted house where Dave becomes possessed and starts doing strange things."

"There’s this one scene where Dave is trying to explain to the band what he wanted them to play, but he is half out of his mind and starts wailing wildly. Dave doesn’t actually shred as a guitar player, and I actually live a 3 minute walk from where they were filming..." he explained in the thread. "So Dave called me and asked if they could shoot my hands and shredding for the scene. It was a glorious blast of demonic shred pleasure and when I saw it in the theater, I had to throw my head back and laugh out loud."

Vai ended his story with praise for the Foos and the film. "It was really great to hang with the Foos that day. With BJ McDonnell as director and a host of other fine folks, The Foos made a fantastic movie that their fans are going to 'eat up raw,'" he wrote.

The movie also features a cameo from Lionel Richie.

Studio 666 is set to hit theaters on February 25, and Dave Grohl plans to put out a thrash metal album under the moniker Dream Widow before it premieres, so be on the lookout this week!

See Vai's Twitter thread below and check out the Studio 666 trailer above.

Foo Fighters
