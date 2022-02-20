New Evidence Emerges In Death Of 'Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley
By Regina Park
February 20, 2022
Georgia police now have reason to believe the shooting death of Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley was not a suicide. According to TMZ, new evidence has emerged causing law enforcement to believe foul play may have been involved.
Moseley's body was discovered in his car on January 26 with a bullet wound to his head and a firearm in his lap. At the time, police were investigating his death as a potential suicide. Now, after more evidence has been analyzed and processed, foul play and "other possibilities" have not been entirely ruled out.
"During the preliminary investigation, the potential of the death being a suicide was considered while not ruling out any other possibilities," Stockbridge Police Caption Randy Lee told the outlet. "As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed and analyzed, other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental."
The family of 'Walking Dead' actor Moses J. Moseley believes he did not commit suicide and was instead kidnapped and murdered. https://t.co/LedDnjNHaz— TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2022
Moseley's family initially cast doubt on his cause of death being suicide, stating they believe he'd possibly been kidnapped and murdered.
Members of the actor's family spoke with TMZ and revealed that investigators specifically noted evidence of blood splatter, the way the bullet entered Moseley's body and the "loose grip" he had on the gun that made them consider foul play. When the actor's body was found, they said the gun seemed to have possibly been placed in his hands by someone else.
"It is important to note, the case is still currently open/active and ALL possibilities and leads are being thoroughly investigated," Lee said.
