New Evidence Emerges In Death Of 'Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley

Georgia police now have reason to believe the shooting death of Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley was not a suicide. According to TMZ, new evidence has emerged causing law enforcement to believe foul play may have been involved.

Moseley's body was discovered in his car on January 26 with a bullet wound to his head and a firearm in his lap. At the time, police were investigating his death as a potential suicide. Now, after more evidence has been analyzed and processed, foul play and "other possibilities" have not been entirely ruled out.

"During the preliminary investigation, the potential of the death being a suicide was considered while not ruling out any other possibilities," Stockbridge Police Caption Randy Lee told the outlet. "As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed and analyzed, other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental."