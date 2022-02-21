Liam Gallagher Picks Sides In Taylor Swift And Damon Albarn Feud

When Damon Albarn accused Taylor Swift of not writing her own music, it was no surprise that her collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff defended the pop star. Now, she's got another rockstar in her corner: Liam Gallagher.

Part of Albarn's argument was that Swift uses co-writes, and therefore doesn't write her own music — a comment the former Oasis singer scoffed at during an interview with NME.

“Says who? All them f**king Gorillaz albums are co-writes, aren’t they?” he asked, before doing what he does best — taking a shot at his estranged brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher. “I get it, Noel bangs on about it as well: ‘I’m more important than you because I write my f**king songs.’… Well, he won’t be saying that again in a hurry, though, will he? Did he not get ran out of f**king town by the Swifters? I think [Taylor’s] f**king cool, man. She does write her songs, and I’m sure she’s co-wrote with people.”

Gallagher siding with Swift shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who keeps up with Britpop history. He and the Blur/Gorillaz frontman have been rivals since the genre's peak in the 1990s, and it sounds like they have yet to make amends.