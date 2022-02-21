Machine Gun Kelly's 'My Ex's Best Friend' Just Hit An Impressive Milestone

While Machine Gun Kelly gears up to release his upcoming album, Mainstream Sellout, songs off its predecessor Tickets to My Downfall keep reaching impressive milestones. The latest feat comes courtesy of "My Ex's Best Friend," which just went 3x Platinum (that's the equivalent of three million units sold). The blackbear collaboration marks MGK's second-highest certified track, following the 5x Platinum "Bad Things."

The album itself is also certified Platinum, as well as the Halsey-assisted single "Forget Me Too."

Revisit the "My Ex's Best Friend" video above.

Mainstream Sellout is slated for a March 25 release and is one of two new albums MGK plans to put out this year. In October, he gave fans some more details about the upcoming project. “It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same,” he said at the time. “Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

He also described the album as "college" whereas Tickets to My Downfall was "high school" in an interview with Variety. "I think like, in high school, you don’t really have a sense of responsibility, you have a fear of that responsibility, and so you want to explode and use all that energy for fucking off," he explained. "And then college comes, which is this album, and you are aware of the responsibility and you still know how to have fun, but you understand that there’s a certain duty you have to your life to do something with it. Born With Horns feels like it has an objective or a real lesson that you’re walking away with."