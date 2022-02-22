3 Hospitalized After School Bus Crashes In Nashville

A crash involving a Metro Nashville Public Schools bus sent three people to the hospital on Tuesday (February 22) morning.

The bus was carrying students to school when it was involved in a crash near the corner of Shelby Avenue and South Fourth Street in East Nashville around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, per WKRN. The names of those involved in the crash, including the students sent to the hospital, have not been released.

According to Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesperson Sean Braisted, the bus was on route to Cora Howe School on Greenwood Avenue when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. While no serious injuries were reported, three on board, two students and a bus monitor, were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The bus monitor is reportedly experiencing neck and back pain, the news outlet reports. The students' parents have been notified of the incident.

As of 11:30 a.m., no other information has been released.

Tuesday's crash comes just one day after another Metro Nashville school bus was involved in an accident while students were on board. According to WKRN, a car hit the side of a bus on 21st Avenue South Monday morning as the bus was on its way to Harris-Hillman School. Seven people were on board at the time, including five students, but no injuries were reported.