Eddie Vedder's currently on tour supporting his latest solo album Earthling. The Pearl Jam frontman is being backed by an all-star band consisting of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney (who's also part of Taylor Hawkins' supergroup NHC), The Swell Season's guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt, but that didn't stop him from bringing out another rock star during his stop at Seattle's Benaroya Hall.

During the encore, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan (who also happens to be a Seattle native) joined Vedder and The Earthlings onstage for a cover of The Pretenders' "Precious." Watch fan-shot footage from the performance above.

McKagan wasn't the only special guest at Vedder's first show since COVID caused a delay. His daughter Olivia came out to sing “My Father’s Daughter” and “Try,” and his other daughter, Harper, took the stage for “Long Way.”

Vedder is set to play another show at Benaroya Hall before heading back down to California for the rescheduled dates. See a full list of remaining dates below.

Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings 2022 North American tour dates

February 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

February 25 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

February 27 San Diego, CA The Magnolia