Kylie Jenner's New Son Shares Sweet Connection With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child, Wolf Webster, earlier this month, but it turns out that he shares a sweet connection with his dad: his name.

According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, baby Wolf's middle name is Jacques, which is actually Travis' birth name. The document also shows that Wolf was delivered by the same doctor who delivered the couple's first child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi, in 2018.

After months of speculation that Jenner was having a boy, Wolf was born on February 2, 2022. She announced his birth days later on social media with a sweet photo of his little hand, simply captioning it with a blue heart emoji and his birth date.

While the couple didn't immediately reveal their new son's name, Jenner eventually confirmed it on her Instagram Story with another simple caption, "Wolf Webster," and heart emoji.

As the beauty mogul prepared to welcome her second child, she reportedly couldn't wait.

"Kylie has never felt more prepared something in her entire life," a source told Us Weekly. "Kylie and Travis are so elated to be on this journey again together. They are so in love with each other. They share a special bond as parents that no one else can touch. ... She can't wait for Stormi to have a sibling."

In fact, it appears that Stormi is enjoying her new role.

"Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister," a source to Us Weekly, adding that both Jenner and Scott are "focusing all their time and energy on their new baby."