Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Announce Name Of Their Son

The choice will come as a surprise to many of Kylie's fans, as the popular theory was that she and Travis had named their son Angel. The theory began when fans noticed a trend among the well wishes and comments Kylie received on her birth announcement.

"Can’t wait to meet the little angel," Kylie's makeup artist, Ariel, wrote. "Angel baby," her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, added. Kris Jenner even left a note simply reading: "Angel Pie." Others close to the couple chimed in with angel emojis, prayer hands, and comments simply reading "amen."

In addition to the comments, the birthdate of Kylie's son may be another clue. February 2, 2022 (2/2/22) represents an angel number in numerology. Kylie even teased this as her son's due date when she sat down with Vogue while wearing a necklace with a 222 charm amid her pregnancy.

Making her son's birthday even more special, it comes just one day after Stormi's own birthday. Kylie and Travis welcomed Stormi on February 1, 2018, making the siblings almost exactly four years apart in age.

Though Kylie and Travis have been keeping a low profile since their son's arrival, a source close to the proud parents has revealed how Stormi is adjusting to life as a big sister. “Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister,” the insider told Us Weekly. Kylie, Travis and Stormi have been "non-stop smiling” since becoming a family of four.“They are focusing all their time and energy on their new baby. [They’re both] very hands-on,” the source added.