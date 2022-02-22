New App 'Neon Feast' Provides Restaurant Guide For Las Vegas Residents

By Ginny Reese

February 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A new app is providing a curated restaurant guide for Las Vegas residents and visitors, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

The app, called Neon Feast, has been released in both the Apple and Android app stores. You can also download it at NeonFeast.com.

According to the app developers, it features listings that were curated by dozens of local and national food and beverage experts. The restaurants are searchable through filters and various capabilities. Anyone using the app can search for restaurants by food type, neighborhoods, date night spots, late-night dining, and views.

Founder and creator of the app, Al Mancini, said in a press release:

"Traditional dining guides are outdated before they ever get to print, and crowdsourced apps don’t distinguish sincere reviews from vindictive ones. Neon Feast avoids all the headaches and basically puts the experts in the palm of your hands."

The list of venues is nearing 500 locations. The list is limited to only those that experts have recommended, and restaurants cannot buy in to be included on the list.

A premium feature on the app allows for reservation buttons, one-touch Uber calls, and other elements.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.