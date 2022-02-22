New App 'Neon Feast' Provides Restaurant Guide For Las Vegas Residents

A new app is providing a curated restaurant guide for Las Vegas residents and visitors, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

The app, called Neon Feast, has been released in both the Apple and Android app stores. You can also download it at NeonFeast.com.

According to the app developers, it features listings that were curated by dozens of local and national food and beverage experts. The restaurants are searchable through filters and various capabilities. Anyone using the app can search for restaurants by food type, neighborhoods, date night spots, late-night dining, and views.

Founder and creator of the app, Al Mancini, said in a press release:

"Traditional dining guides are outdated before they ever get to print, and crowdsourced apps don’t distinguish sincere reviews from vindictive ones. Neon Feast avoids all the headaches and basically puts the experts in the palm of your hands."

The list of venues is nearing 500 locations. The list is limited to only those that experts have recommended, and restaurants cannot buy in to be included on the list.

A premium feature on the app allows for reservation buttons, one-touch Uber calls, and other elements.