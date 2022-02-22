North Carolina Woman 'Dumbfounded' After Scoring Massive Jackpot

Shock. Disbelief. Delight. Winning the lottery could cause someone to run the gamut of emotions, but one of the most common is surprise. One woman in North Carolina said she was "dumbfounded" when she learned that her $10 ticket was the winner of a massive jackpot.

Pamela Griffin, of Marshville, recently decided to try her luck at the lottery when she saw that the Fast Play jackpot had increased to $263,465, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. She took a trip to the Food Lion on Marshville Boulevard to purchase a $10 Big Bucks Bingo ticket. Much to her surprise, the ticket was a winner.

"I was just in utter shock," she said. "Completely dumbfounded."

At first, Griffin thought she had won $20, but the number just kept getting bigger until she revealed her real prize. She rushed to show her husband and kids, but they didn't believe her.

"He didn't believe me," she said. "He thought I was crazy or something."

Griffin claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday (February 21), bringing home a total of $187,089 after all state and federal tax withholdings.

So what does she plan to do with her new winnings? She told lottery officials she wants to use some of the prize to help her daughter, who is preparing to start college, pay for school.