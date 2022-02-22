Suspected Bank Robbers Lead Raleigh Police On Manhunt

Raleigh police are searching for two suspects accused of multiple bank robberies on Tuesday (February 22). The suspects have also been connected to a car fire near Centennial Campus at North Carolina State University Tuesday afternoon, WRAL reports.

NC State sent a message to students to alert them that two suspected bank robbers were on the run after crashing a Ford Mustang into an apartment building on Centennial Parkway. Police are leading a manhunt to find the men who are suspected of robbing four banks around the Triangle on Tuesday, two in Raleigh, one in Cary and one in Morrisville.

Police in Raleigh received reports of robberies at the Wells Fargo on Clark Avenue as well as the branch on Fairview Road. The First Horizon Bank on Chapel Hill Road in Morrisville was hit before noon while the Wells Fargo on Colonades Way in Cary was robbed just after 1 p.m. According to Cary Police, one of the suspects demanded money from the bank but didn't show a weapon.

According to the news outlet, it is unclear if the men got any money at the four banks they are accused of robbing. No injures were reported as a result of the robberies or the crash.

As of 4 p.m., no additional information has been released.

In addition to police, K-9 officers and a helicopter from the state Highway Patrol are assisting in the manhunt. Anyone with information regarding the suspects is encouraged to call 911 or Raleigh Police at 919-831-6311 or contact University Police at 919-515-3000.