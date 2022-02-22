Teens Break Into Vacant Arizona Home And Host Massive Party

A group of teens broke into a vacant Arizona home and hosted a massive party with alcohol and drugs, reported AZ Family. According to neighbors, the teens went all out and even had a DJ present. Now, the neighbors are furious.

The home is currently for sale on West Hilton Avenue. Brian Franks said that he is watching the home for the owner. Franks said that he looked at the Ring camera and notices the teens had come by in the days leading up to the party. The video shows people in ski masks attempting to knock the camera down.

"They were using this backyard as their personal backyard. They basically set up the DJ equipment were playing pool and were having a big party going on," Franks said. "We’re not talking about kids that came in here and had a couple of beers; we’re talking about kids that came in here and got obliterated"

Officers arrived to break up the party, and the kids were able to leave. Franks wasn't happy about that. He explained, "The kids were allowed to leave on their own free will. Knowing how much alcohol was in this building and how much pot. "

One driver who left the party was charged with a DUI.

“You would expect for teenagers that have broken into someone else’s property for those teenagers to be held accountable,” Franks said.