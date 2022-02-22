This Restaurant Has The Best Bread In All Of Louisiana

Everyone knows that one of the best parts of going to a restaurant is getting a bread basket for the table. The warm, carb-filled bites are the perfect accompaniment to any meal — unless you accidentally eat too much and are no longer hungry for your entree (we've all been there).

Eat This, Not That! search the country to find the best bread served in restaurants in each state, and one in Baton Rouge got the top spot for Louisiana. According to the site:

"To help guide you in making better bread choices, we put together a list of some of the best restaurant bread out there. From fresh crusty bread with butter to piping hot loaves served with delicious spreads, here's where to find the best restaurant bread in every state."

So which Louisiana restaurant has the best bread in the entire state?

DiGiulio Brothers Cafe in Baton Rouge

This Baton Rouge restaurant brings a slice of Italy to the Pelican State, but the fresh bread is a must-have. In addition to the bread, you can find a menu packed with tasty dishes like five cheese lasagna, osso bucco, fettuccine alfredo, chicken parmigiana and more. DiGuilio Brothers Cafe is located at 2903 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best bread in the state:

"If you want to enjoy a tasty Italian dinner served with bread that tastes like it came straight from Italy, then DiGuilio Brothers Cafe in Baton Rouge is your place to go. 'The accompanying bread was fresh, warm, and reminded us of breads we ate in Italy,' reminisces one reviewer."

Check out the full report here.