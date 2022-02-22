This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Margarita In Charlotte

No Taco Tuesday or trip to your favorite local Mexican restaurant is complete without a margarita. Whether you prefer the traditional lime or a spicy jalapeño mix, there are plenty of restaurants and bars around Charlotte that serve some pretty tasty takes on the refreshing cocktail. Many satisfied customers have shared their reviews on Yelp to pinpoint where you can find some amazing margaritas, from sweet and traditional to spicy and unique.

So which Charlotte restaurant mixes up the best marg in the Queen City?

Paco's Tacos & Tequila

This authentic Tex-Mex eatery earned Yelp's top spot for the highest-rated margarita in Charlotte, with more than 800 reviews and 4 out of 5 stars. Paco's has plenty of margs to choose from, like the Margarita With No Name, Poblano Chili Margarita or the seasonal Late Harvest Apple Marg. But don't forget to enjoy responsibly!

Paco's Tacos & Tequila is located at 6401 Morrison Boulevard #8a.

These are the Top 10 restaurants with the highest-rated margaritas in Charlotte, according to Yelp:

Check out the full list here to see other top-notch margs around the Queen City.

*Restaurants with more than one location in the Top 10 were listed with the highest-rated location.